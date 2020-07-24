Census update: Anderson response rate well above state, national averages

(US Census Bureau press release/staff reports) The U.S. Census Bureau is sending reminder postcards this week to an estimated 34.3 million households. This will be the final mailing before census takers begin visiting nonresponding households across the nation in mid-August. Responding now minimizes the need for census takers to visit homes to collect responses in person.

According to the Census Bureau’s online map that tracks the nation’s participation in the census, more than 92 million households (or 62.3 percent of households) have already responded online, by phone or by mail.

Nationally, the Census Bureau’s most recent update shows that 62.3% of Americans have completed the Census already. Tennessee’s response rate comes in at 61.7%.

Anderson County’s response rate is the highest among the counties in WYSH’s immediate service area (Anderson, Campbell, Morgan and Roane) with a robust 65.7%. Roane County’s response rate is 61.3%, Morgan County’s is 56.4% and Campbell County has a response rate of 52.2%.

Inside Anderson County, 68.6% of Oak Ridgers have completed the Census, stretching slightly its lead over Clinton in a friendly comeptition to see which city’s response rate will be higher. Clinton has a rate of 67.7%. In the rest of the county, Oliver Springs’ response rate is 63.0%, Norris is at 62.2% and Rocky Top (still listed for some reason as “Lake City” on the Census Bureau website) has a rate of 50.4%.

Jacksboro’s response rate is far and away the highest in Campbell County at 62.4%. Jellico and Caryville each have response rates of 52.2%, and LaFollette’s response rate is 52.1%.

In Roane County, Kingston has a response rate of 67.2%, far outstripping Rockwood’s 56.7% and Harriman’s 54.7%.

Oakdale’s response rate of 54.5% is good enough to pace Morgan County, with Wartburg at 51.3 and Sunbright at 48.7%.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the nationwide start of census taker visits from mid-May to mid-August, giving the Census Bureau the chance to send one more reminder to households encouraging them to respond on their own. A select number of areas will be part of the soft launch of the census taker visits as early as mid- and late July. The postcard is one reminder in a series of reminders that the Census Bureau has mailed nonresponding households since mid-March urging them to respond.

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at www.2020census.gov. Households can respond online or by phone in English or 12 other languages. Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnaire that was mailed in April to most nonresponding addresses. Households can continue to respond on their own until these visits conclude on October 31.

Households that have already responded may disregard the reminder postcard if they receive it. A small number of households that have already responded will receive a census taker visit as part of 2020 Census quality checks.