CCSO raids suspected dealers

Deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office conducted an early-morning raid Tuesday as they served a narcotics search warrant at an apartment on Ellison Road in LaFollette.

Officials said Tuesday that the raid followed a month-long investigation during which, “several undercover buys of Schedule I controlled substances, believed to be heroin,” were allegedly made at the residence.

30-year-old Jasper Blaine Loy and 32-year-old Jessie Gene Lambert are expected to face charges related to the suspected sale of heroin, and during Tuesday’s operation, investigators reported finding drug paraphernalia and other evidence to support the pending charges.

The substances believed to be heroin have been sent to the TBI lab for testing.