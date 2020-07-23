CCHS football practice suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Earlier this week, Campbell County’s Director of Schools, Jennifer Fields annnounced that a football player at Campbell County High School has tested positive for COVID 19.

As a result, all football, basketball, and cheerleading practices have been suspended for 14 days from last Saturday, July 17th. Five football practices scheduled during the time have been cancelled as a precaution.

Fields writes: “All parents have been contacted and the positive athlete will not be able to return until cleared by a doctor. Coaches who have been in contact with the athlete will follow the same procedures as the athlete who tested positive. They must remain temperature free and symptom free for 72 hours once practice resumes.”

Basketball tryouts have been rescheduled for July 27, 28 and 30th. Freshman and sophomore tryouts will be from 4 to 5:15 pm that day, with juniors and seniors trying out between 5:30-6:45 pm. Players who will be trying out must have proof of a physical and a signed COVID-19 release form.