CCHS football practice suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Coronavirus, Local Sports Leave a comment 17 Views

Earlier this week, Campbell County’s Director of Schools, Jennifer Fields annnounced that a football player at Campbell County High School has tested positive for COVID 19.

As a result, all football, basketball, and cheerleading practices have been suspended for 14 days from last Saturday, July 17th. Five football practices scheduled during the time have been cancelled as a precaution.

Fields writes: “All parents have been contacted and the positive athlete will not be able to return until cleared by a doctor. Coaches who have been in contact with the athlete will follow the same procedures as the athlete who tested positive. They must remain temperature free and symptom free for 72 hours once practice resumes.”

Basketball tryouts have been rescheduled for July 27, 28 and 30th. Freshman and sophomore tryouts will be from 4 to 5:15 pm that day, with juniors and seniors trying out between 5:30-6:45 pm. Players who will be trying out must have proof of a physical and a signed COVID-19 release form.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

COVID-19 impact felt locally

As of Wednesday afternoon’s daily update, the Tennessee Department of Health reports that there are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.