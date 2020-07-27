Campbell schools announce reopening plan

Last week, the Campbell County school system announced its plans for a staggered reopening of schools next month. After earlier this year saying that school would start in its “traditional manner” on August 7th, officials have revised their plans to include staggered starts for all grade levels.

A Drive-Thru Registration Day for the Campbell County schools will be Wednesday, August 5th at each school’s front entrance from 8 to 11:30 am. Registration tables will be set up for new and returning students, and parents or guardians will need to pick up student packets, return to their vehicles to fill them out, and then return them. Assistance will be available if needed.

On the 5th, Grab-and-Go breakfasts and lunches will be available during the registration hours, and you can also take advantage of that service if your child will be enrolled in the online learning option for this school year.

Parents of Pre-K students in Campbell County will be notified by your child’s teacher of your registration appointment. Kindergartners will pick up their registration packets on the 5th as well from 8 to 11:30 am, will also receive their schedule for staggered days at that time.

On Friday, August 7th, 5th-grade students at Jacksboro, Caryville, LaFollette, and Valley View Elementary Schools will attend class. Monday the 10th,second and fourth graders at those schools will attend class, followed on Tuesday the 11th by first and third graders. Wednesday the 12th will be fifth graders only, followed on the 13th by second and fourth graders again and on Friday the 14th, it will be first and third grade students only. The first day that all of those schools will operate with all students in the first through fifth grades inside the building will be Monday, August 17th.

The second set of staggered starts involves Jellico, Elk Valley, and White Oaks Elementary Schools as well as Wynn Habersham. On Friday the 7th, it will be the first day of school for first and second graders at those four schools. Monday the 10th will be the first day for students at those schools in the third through fifth grades, followed on Tuesday the 11th by sixth through eighth grade students. The cycle repeats itself with first and second grade students reporting to class on Wednesday the 12th, followed on Thursday the 13th by third through fifth grade students and Friday the 14th, sixth through eighth graders. The first day that all of those schools will have all students in grades one through eigth in their buildings will be August 17th.

On Friday, August 7th, only sixth graders at the two middle schools—Jacksboro and LaFollette—will report for the first day of school. Monday the 10th, seventh graders will be in class, followed by eight grade students only on the 11th. Sixth graders are back in class on the 12th, with seventh graders back on the 13th and eighth graders rounding out the week on the 14th. The first day of class for all students there is also Monday, August 17th.

At Campbell County and Jellico High Schools, the school year begins for seniors on Friday, August 7th. Juniors only will report to class on Monday the 10th, followed on the 11th by sophomores and the freshmen class will get their first taste of high school on Wednesday the 12th. Thursday the 13th, juniors and seniors will be in school, with the week rounded out on the 14th with both freshmen and sophomores on campus. The first full day of classes at both high schools is also the 17th.

School officials also announced that all county bus routes will run on August 5th, dropping off your student at their school, where they can pick up their registration packet and the Grab-and-Go meals. If your child rides the bus on the 5th, parents and guardians can fill out the registration packets and return them with their child on the first day that student is able to return to the building.