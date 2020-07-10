Campbell schools announce re-opening plan

The Campbell County school system unveiled its reopening plan on Thursday, and officials there say that students will return to class in the traditional fashion on August 5th.

School officials say that this plan is subject to change, depending on the public health situation, and ask parents and students to be as flexible as possible.

New health-related precautions will include, but will not be limited to providing hand sanitizer in all classrooms and common spaces, temperature checks for all employees and students before entering a school building, and frequent hand-washing breaks.

Students and staff should stay home if they feel sick or have a fever of 100.4 or higher, and this year, each school will have a designated quarantine/isolation room for any student with COVID-19 symptoms. Face-coverings (masks) for students are recommended but not mandatory.

Visitors to schools will be permitted by appointment only. All visitors will have a health and temperature screening upon entering the building. Parents/guardians will not be allowed to eat with students until further notice.

All buses will have hand sanitizer available for entry/exit. And drivers will fill out a daily safety checklist, buses will be sanitized after morning and evening bus routes, and shared-family seating will be implemented to make smart and safe distancing possible, according to the announcement, that you can read in its entirety on our website.

Jennifer Fields

DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS

THE CAMPBELL COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM VALUES THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF ALL STUDENTS AND EMPLOYEES. WE WILL REVISIT THIS PLAN FREQUENTLY AND COMMUNICATE IF CHANGES OCCUR. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE AND FLEXIBILITY DURING THESE UNPRECEDENTED TIMES.

Campbell County students will return to school on August 5, 2020.

Schools will open in a traditional manner.

Students and parents will need to be flexible as information related to COVID-19 changes daily.

We will focus on making decisions that are in the best interest of our students.

Communication will occur regularly through email, Facebook, Twitter, School Messenger, and the local news media. Please see the school system calendar located on our website. http://www.campbell.k12.tn.us/

Health and Safety Protocols

The daily operation of schools will be governed by rules, regulations and guidelines set forth by national, state and local health-care officials.

Precautions will include but will not be limited to the following:

Hand-sanitizer available in all classrooms and common spaces.

Temperature checks for all employees and students upon entry.

Hand-washing breaks. Hygiene practices taught and encouraged.

Students and staff should stay home if they feel sick or have a fever of 100.4 or higher. Quarantine/isolation room for any student with COVID-19 Symptoms. Face-coverings for students are recommended but not mandatory.

No field trips for the 2020-2021 school year.

No assemblies for the 2020-2021 school year.

Use of Campbell County facilities by outside groups will not be permitted.

Attendance

Medical notes will be required before students are allowed to return under the following circumstances:

Positive COVID-19 test.

If the student is sent home due to symptoms or a fever.

If the student is kept out of school for COVID-19 symptoms.

Students must complete make-up work; it will be graded.

Academic Instruction

Education is essential. Educators and students will focus on content, standards, structure, and routine. We will provide educational options to accommodate all learners in various ways. Assessing student progress will help drive instruction. Review and remediation are key to close instructional gaps, using alternatives for instruction when necessary.

Traditional Instruction

Daily instruction will be provided for all students in-person while adhering to additional safety guidance related to group sizes, hand washing, and cleaning.

Virtual Instruction

Virtual instruction will be provided as an option during extended closures for students with qualifying criteria.

Student Supports

Attendance modifications and virtual supports will be made necessary to support immunocompromised students. Meetings will be conducted at the school level to determine specific supports for each student’s unique needs.

Assessment

All students will be assessed at the beginning of the school year and teachers will differentiate their instruction to meet individual student needs.

Intervention classes will also be taught for students falling significantly behind.

The state-adopted start of the year Checkpoint assessments will be utilized in grades 3-8 and in high school math and ELA courses that require end of course tests. The data gleaned from these assessments will drive instruction going forward.

An online formative assessment and associated TCAP Item Bank platform will be utilized throughout the academic year (MAP).

Mock interim assessments that mirror current TCAP summative assessments will be utilized at the end of both semesters.

Special Populations

Campbell County Public Schools plan on being proactive in addressing thorough, prompt data collection, review of data, and analyzing results of academic status.

School Nutrition

Breakfast and Lunch will be provided free of charge for all students.

Enhanced sanitation and safety will be in place for all areas of food service.

Social distancing techniques will be practiced in serving areas and dining rooms.

Parents/guardians will be unable to eat with students until further notice.

Only children enrolled in our school system are eligible for breakfast and lunch at no cost.

Operations

Visitors

Visitors to schools will be permitted by appointment only. All visitors will have a health and temperature screening upon entering the building. Parents/guardians will not be allowed to eat with students until further notice.

Custodial Services

Custodians will follow enhanced daily and weekly cleaning protocols.

Backpack and handheld sprayers will be used to sanitize classrooms.

Additional Precautions

Masks are preferred but not required.

Students will use individual supplies (pencil boxes, crayons, etc.)

Students may bring a water bottle to use at our water-filling stations.

Health and safety mini-lessons will be taught regarding proper hand washing, coughing and sneezing in elbow, etc. Extracurricular Activities will follow guidance from TSSAA and TDOE.

Transportation

All buses will have hand sanitizer available for entry/exit.

Drivers will fill out a safety checklist daily.

Buses will be sanitized after morning and evening bus routes.

Shared family seating will be implemented to make smart and safe distancing possible.