Bridge update: Parts to stay green, name to stay the same

Earlier this week, Lynn Murphy, the city of Clinton’s Project Coordinator for the Lewallen Bridge replacement project, provided another update on its status.

As of Monday, Murphy says that “good progress” has been made on Abutment #1 at the northernmost edge of the project. A visiting crew was assigned to just that structure, and they have installed specially-engineered walls, along with the compacted crushed stone backfill. Work will now begin on building forms for a concrete cap, which will be poured across the exposed tops of the steel beam pilings. This cap will bear the weight for the last nine steel girder beams. After the abutment is built, installing the final nine beams is expected to take less than one week.

Murphy also says that galvanized steel deck pans have been installed across about 65% of the bridge. Crews are building overhangs, using temporary metal brackets that support wooden concrete forms, which in turn will support a five-feet wide sidewalk on each side of the bridge, along with a parapet wall with railings. Epoxy coated steel rebar will extend from the main bridge deck onto the overhangs, then concrete will be poured to create a continuous slab.

Murphy also took time to answer two questions that he, other city officials, and even us here at the radio station have been asked numerous times since the project began.

The most popular question so far has been, will the Lewallen Bridge—also known as the “Green Bridge”–still be painted green once the project is completed in August of 2021?Here is his reply to that question. “Unlike the old bridge, the new bridge will not have steel trusses exposed over the road surface, so no protective coating (paint) is required. The driving surface, the sidewalks, and the parapet walls will all have a concrete finish. To commemorate the old bridge color, there will be thirty-eight new decorative styled light fixtures and poles, painted green.”

Murphy also says that “The steel girder support beams will be visible only from beneath the bridge. These steel surfaces are referred to as “weathered steel”, meaning that they are built to oxidize to a pre-determined depth, which will form a protective rust surface coating. This eliminates the need to initially paint them, as well as long-term maintenance requiring paint removal (sandblasting) and then new painting. The only paint protection required on the girder beams will be beneath any expansion joints, where rain water (and road salt) will flow onto the steel.”

The second question is whether or not the new bridge will be renamed. Officially, the bridge spanning the Clinch River connecting South Clinton with the rest of the city, is named the “Honorable William Everett Lewallen Memorial Bridge,” but more commonly is referred to as the “Lewallen Bridge.”

Murphy says that the name will remain the same.

TDOT image