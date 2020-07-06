Bonny Kennedy, age 66, formerly of New River

Bonny Kennedy, age 66, formerly of New River, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her sister’s residence in Dalton, Georgia. Bonny was born April 17, 1954 in New River, Tennessee to the late Bill and Dellah Bunch Patterson. Bonny was a member of New Pilot Missionary Baptist Church. Bonny enjoyed gardening, sewing, puzzles, and spending time with her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Bonny is preceded in death by her husband Cornelius Kennedy, sister Masil Patterson, and brothers Harvey and Johnny Patterson.

Daughter Etta Nix and Roy of Kingston

Brother C.L. Arvil and Granvel Patterson

Sisters Mary and Allan Caylor of Dalton, GA

Mable Cooper of New River

Daisie and Howard Turner of Dalton, GA

Grandchildren Caleb Nix and Rachel Nix

Visitation: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral: 2:00PM, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Murl Phillips officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Bill Patterson Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

You may also view Bonny’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.