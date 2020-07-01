Betty V. Gray, 87 of Clinton

Betty V. Gray, 87 of Clinton

Betty V. Gray, 87 of Clinton, TN died on June 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edmond and Ocie VanCleave of Carroll County, TN., and is also predeceased by grandson, Zachary Wood, brother and sister-in-law Celton and Mary VanCleave, brother-in-law Max Mays, and nephew Dennis Mays. She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Don Gray and daughters Diane McNeil (Mark) of Knoxville, TN; Malinda Wood (Jeff) and Barbara Bullock (Fred) all of Clinton. Grandchildren Jordan (Mallory) Wood, Lucas (Tori) Wood, Trevor (Olivia) Bullock and Katelyn (Paul) Abercrombie. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Sara, Corbin, Ellie Mae, and Nash. Additionally, she is survived by brothers Terrell (Phyllis) VanCleave, Jerry (Linda) VanCleave and sister Joyce Mays, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Camden High School (TN) in 1950 and was employed at Clinton High School from 1975 to 1988, first as a substitute teacher and later as a para-professional. She was also a ticket taker and supervisor at the University of Tennessee from 1982 to 2018.
Per her request there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 2250 Sutherland Ave., Ste. 201 Knoxville, TN 37919 or the American Heart Association, 4708 Papermill Dr. Knoxville, TN 37909 in memory of Betty.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

