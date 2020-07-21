Betty June Carroll age 92 of Frost Bottom

Betty June Carroll age 92 of Frost Bottom Community, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. Betty was a member of Graves Gap Baptist Church. She was born November 28, 1927 in Briceville, Tennessee. Betty enjoyed working in her flowers and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents Rosann and William Carroll, Betty is preceded in death by her husband: Robert Carroll, sons: Arlen and Lowell Carroll, grandson: Patrick Daugherty, brother: Ramsey Carroll, and sister: Lela Roysden.

Survivors:


Sons               Marvin Carroll of Frost Bottom

                        David Carroll of Clinton

Daughters     Rosann Daugherty of Frost Bottom

                        Verda Brown of Briceville

                        Wilma and husband Ted Brown of Briceville

                        Bobbie and husband David Emert of Clinton

29 Grandchildren

57 Great Grandchildren

42 Great Great Grandchildren

Very Special Friend Rhodie Randolph  

Visitation:  5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Bill Patterson Cemetery.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

