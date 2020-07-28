BBB: Roane man shot in Chattanooga over weekend

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left a Roane County man in critical condition.

Citing a Chattanooga TV station, BBB reports that Chattanooga police were called a Circle K gas station and convenience store on East Brainerd Road on Saturday in response to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers reported finding 36-year-old Ryan Craze of Roane County, suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway.

