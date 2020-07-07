BBB programming to be interrupted by planned power outage

Our partners at BBB-TV have both a programming note and a power outage alert for customers of the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department. The City of Oak Ridge notified BBB of a plan to have the power out in the Grove Center area, where the station’s studios are, tonight (Tuesday, July 7) from 7:30 pm until around 3 am. BBB’s Brad Jones says that “we wanted to let you know that we will have some programs that will not air [Tuesday] night.” The following programs will be affected:

7:30 pm Highway to Heaven with Dudley Evans (repeat)  (The program airs at 7:00 pm, but the power isn’t scheduled to be off until 7:30pm.)

8:00 pm Calvary Baptist Church (July 5, 2020 – repeat)

9:00 pm Binghamtown Baptist Church – Gateway Gospel (will air again on Wednesday at 2 pm)

10:30 pm Channel 12 Evening News with Dudley Evans (repeat)

Programming should resume at 4 am with the replay of the Tuesday news

5:00 am Gospel USA (repeat from Monday)

7:00 am Gospel USA (repeat from Monday)

9:00 am Trading Time from WYSH

10:00 am Ask Your Neighbor from WYSH

BBB apologizes for the inconvenience and hope that the CORED finishes their repairs as soon as possible.

