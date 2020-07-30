ASAP seeking Youth Ambassador Coalition members

(Submitted, ASAP) ASAP of Anderson is currently recruiting middle and high school leaders to apply for the Youth Ambassador Coalition (YAC) for the 2020-2021 school year. YAC is a group of students from all middle and high schools in Anderson County with a passion for improving their schools and community by preventing and reducing substance misuse.

During the 2020-2021 academic year, YAC members carry out three primary activities:

Developing solutions – Ambassadors see how substance misuse harms their peers and community. They prioritize problems and develop solutions to strategically reduce those harms. Educating and advocating – Ambassadors are empowered to understand current legislation that affects their community, educate their lawmakers and advocate for the changes they would like to see. Igniting change – Ambassadors carry out activities to provide information, build skills, provide support, change consequences, decrease access and change physical design.

In the past, YAC members have traveled to Nashville and Washington, DC to engage with state and federal legislators, utilized social media to influence peer behavior, and designed and implemented events or campaigns such as Red Ribbon Week, Safe and Sober Prom, and National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week. An ideal YAC candidate will be empathetic to the impact of substance misuse among friends, family, and community members, and demonstrate a willingness to become a change agent. Interested middle and high school students are encouraged to learn more and apply online at https://www.asapofanderson.org/youth-ambassador-coalition/ or contact Stacey Pratt by emailing [email protected] or texting 865-776-2291.

For more information, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org. To stay up to date about other exciting events going on with ASAP follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.