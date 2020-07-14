Area hospitals announce new visitor restrictions

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knoxville area’s four local hospital systems have collaborated over the past few months to monitor and address its evolving impact on our region.

In response to the steadily increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our area, Covenant Health (which includes Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge), Tennova Healthcare (which includes the LaFollette Medical center) and The University of Tennessee Medical Center have collectively made the decision to update their current visitation policies for the health and safety of their patients and team members as well as the community as a whole.

Visitation policies at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will not change due to the nature of the patients served there, according to a joint statement from the four medical systems, which also states that the current visitation restrictions at the health systems’ skilled nursing facilities or behavioral health units will not change.

As of yesterday, (Monday, July 13), each patient will be limited to one designated visitor for the duration of their appointment, procedure or hospital stay, and it must be the same person every time.

Visitors will be required to wear a cloth face covering or mask, and will all be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, which will include temperature checks.

The release states that, “these visitor restrictions apply to all our inpatient and outpatient locations and clinics, including doctors’ offices both on- and off-campus.”

There are a few exceptions, including for women giving birth, who will be allowed to have two support people and a certified doula during labor and delivery. After the birth, the mother’s same two support people can visit for the remainder of her stay.

Both parents of babies in the NICU may visit at the same time for the duration of baby’s stay.

Some patients, including those with positive or pending COVID-19 test results, may not be allowed to have a visitor.

In addition to the updated visitor restrictions, area hospitals are asking the community to partner with us to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Most importantly, when outside your homes, please:

o Wear face coverings/masks

o Maintain social distancing

o Practice hand hygiene

Additional details about visitation can be found on each of the hospital organizations’ websites.