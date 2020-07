Another event at Smokies Stadium cancelled

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club and the Diner Rats Car Club will cancel the annual Great Smoky Mountain AutoFest due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

Registered cars will have their registration fee refunded in a timely manner. If you have questions, contact [email protected].

For more information visit the Smokies online at www.Smokiesbaseball.com or for additional information contact the Tennessee Smokies at i[email protected].