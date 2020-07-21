Anderson budget passes Monday

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted to adopt the budget for the new fiscal year that began on July 1st.

The no-tax-increase budget totals over $123.6 million.

The new, state-certified tax rate in the county is now $2.6289 per $100 of assessed value, a decrease of just over 26 cents. The tax rate was tabulated by the state to bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year’s rate, due to an overall increase in property values across the county.

Inside Clinton, the county property tax rate comes in at $2.6016 per $100 of assessed value, and Oak Ridge’s county tax rate is even lower, at $2.4560. The rates in the cities differ due to varying school debt loads.