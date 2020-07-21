Anderson budget passes Monday

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted to adopt the budget for the new fiscal year that began on July 1st.

The no-tax-increase budget totals over $123.6 million.

The new, state-certified tax rate in the county is now $2.6289 per $100 of assessed value, a decrease of just over 26 cents. The tax rate was tabulated by the state to bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year’s rate, due to an overall increase in property values across the county.

Inside Clinton, the county property tax rate comes in at $2.6016 per $100 of assessed value, and Oak Ridge’s county tax rate is even lower, at $2.4560. The rates in the cities differ due to varying school debt loads.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Preliminary results of performing arts aerosol study depict hopeful outlook for future music activities

(Submitted, NFHS) Initial results of an aerosol study commissioned by the National Federation of State …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.