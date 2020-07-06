American Legion Post 172 to meet July 13th

Jim Harris 2 seconds ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

The American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Post Home, Located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Discussions will include Merge w/Rocky Top Post,  current/new building, veterans updates and future plans. ALL veterans are invited to attend.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State law enforcement agencies come together to review, update Use of Force and Duty to Intervene policies

(Governor Bill Lee press release) Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a partnership with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.