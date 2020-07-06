American Legion Post 172 to meet July 13th

The American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Post Home, Located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Discussions will include Merge w/Rocky Top Post, current/new building, veterans updates and future plans. ALL veterans are invited to attend.
