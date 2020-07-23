ACSD identifies man arrested after multi-county chase

Following up on a story we brought you Wednesday, the man arrested Tuesday night in Jefferson County following a police pursuit that began in Oak Ridge has been identified by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department as a 35-year-old Powell man.

As we reported yesterday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that Oak Ridge police attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation on Union Valley Road, but the driver, now identified as 35-year-old Timothy Mark Yarbrough, refused to stop. Instead, he led Anderson County deputies on a chase that wound through Knox County and into Jefferson County, where state troopers and Jefferson County deputies joined the pursuit.

Yarbrough’s car was finally brought to a halt on I-40 near mile marker 415 in Jefferson County after striking a concrete median, and he was taken into custody without further incident. As of Thursday morning (7/23), Yarbrough remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on charges of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license. His bonds total $11,500.

Damage done to suspect’s fleeing vehicle on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 (Courtesy ACSD)

The ACSD says that it is their understanding that Yarbrough will also face additional charges in both Oak Ridge and Jefferson County.