ACSD identifies man arrested after multi-county chase

Following up on a story we brought you Wednesday, the man arrested Tuesday night in Jefferson County following a police pursuit that began in Oak Ridge has been identified by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department as a 35-year-old Powell man.
As we reported yesterday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that Oak Ridge police attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation on Union Valley Road, but the driver, now identified as 35-year-old Timothy Mark Yarbrough, refused to stop. Instead, he led Anderson County deputies on a chase that wound through Knox County and into Jefferson County, where state troopers and Jefferson County deputies joined the pursuit.
Yarbrough’s car was finally brought to a halt on I-40 near mile marker 415 in Jefferson County after striking a concrete median, and he was taken into custody without further incident. As of Thursday morning (7/23), Yarbrough remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on charges of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license. His bonds total $11,500.
The ACSD says that it is their understanding that Yarbrough will also face additional charges in both Oak Ridge and Jefferson County.