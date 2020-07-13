ACLB to meet via Zoom Thursday

The Anderson County Library Board will meet via Zoom for the July 16, 2020 meeting.  The meeting will be at 5:00 p.m.  Members of the public are welcome to join the Zoom meeting.  For information on doing so, please contact the Clinton Public Library by phone during the library’s business hours at 865-457-0519 or via email at [email protected] to obtain instructions.

