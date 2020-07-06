Access info for AC Charter Commission has changed

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Charter Commission will have a virtual meeting on July 6th, 2020 at 6:00 PM. The public is invited to attend. Instructions are as follows:

The access code for the Charter Commission has been changed to the following:

Charter Commission July
Mon, Jul 6, 2020 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM (EDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/506010933
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129
Access Code: 506-010-933
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/506010933

