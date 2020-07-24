AC Schools revise mask policy after spike in active COVID-19 cases

With the number of active COVID-19 cases in Anderson County (171 as of Thursday 7/23) on the rise, the Anderson County School system has adjusted part of its reopening plan released earlier this month.

On the school system’s Facebook page, Director of Communications Ryan Sutton writes that, “As part of the Anderson County Schools’ Reopening Plan, administrators created a phase threshold and considerations chart. (You can view the chart here: www.ACS.ac) Its purpose is to guide ACS leadership in making decisions about the safety of our students and staff as we move to reopen schools on August 10th.”

After reviewing the plan and factoring in all the available data, officials now say that students in grades three through 12 will have to wear masks not only on buses (as had been announced earlier), but now will have to wear them in hallways and common areas, and in classrooms where social distancing is not practical. Students in the Pre-K through second grades will be required to wear a mask on the bus and at “other times to the best of their ability.”

Staff members will be required to wear a mask in large group gatherings, hallways and other common areas, as well as in classrooms where social distancing is impractical. Staff members are also being encouraged to maintain social distance during planning periods and lunch.

According to the school system, “The only exemptions for staff and students will be if they have a medical or physical condition preventing them from wearing a mask.” If that is the case, a doctor’s note will be required.

Also in the announcement, school officials say that due to the recent ruling by TSSAA, students that choose temporary online learning will be allowed to participate in all sports and other extracurricular activities. (Band, JROTC, CTE Course, etc.) Because of these updates the deadline for Temporary Online applications will be extended through July 28th at 5pm. (Paper applications need to be emailed to [email protected] or hand-delivered to 101 S. Main St. Clinton, TN – 5th Floor.) OR complete the following Google Form –

Elementary School Form – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_kmBMlVN41GhdX1mO5xYFg-efkwjZvUGRKsKmLYJooiG0lA/viewform

Middle School Form – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Q2W08cAOtc77x8VEgPXtag3tY5SbifudHXVn5W9C6YY/viewform?ts=5f19dce7&edit_requested=true

High School Form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1dul9lV5AMMwdhcnHJ4PHQTDdBtbt9mUto-rgWFxx944/viewform?ts=5f19ddef&edit_requested=true