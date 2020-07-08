AC Library Board reverts all libraries back to Phase 1

(CPL press release/staff reports) Due to the escalating number of active COVID-19 cases in the county, the Anderson County Library Board has made the decision to revert all county libraries to Phase 1 of our phased reopening plan.

Due to the escalating number of active cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County, the Clinton Public Library, along with the Betty Anne Jolly Norris Community Library and the Rocky Top Public Library, have returned to Phase 1 of our Phased Reopening Plans, effective immediately.

As of Tuesday, July 7, all three library buildings will be closed to the public and move back to the No Contact Curbside Service. Check-out periods have been extended and no fines will accrue on any library accounts while the library is closed. Once the public health situation improves, check-out times will return to normal and the libraries will move back in to Phase 2 and following guidelines determined by the Anderson County Library Board.

To reserve books or other library materials at the Clinton Public Library, you can place holds through the online catalog, over the phone at 865-457-0159, or via email at [email protected]

In Rocky Top, feel free to place holds through their online catalog at https://www.rockytoppubliclibrary.com/, over the phone at 865-426-6762, or via email at [email protected]

In Norris, you can call 865-494-6800, or visit https://norriscommunitylibrary.com/, or send an email to [email protected] .

Librarians strongly encourage anyone who is ill, exhibiting signs of illness, or living in a household with an ill person refrain from using library services at this time. If you or a member of your household is ill, please do not return your materials until the illness is clear from your home as recommended by CDC guidelines at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-aresick/steps-when-sick.html.

In Clinton, all library programs have shifted to completely online, using the library’s social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clintonpubliclibrary/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clintonlibrary/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Clinton_Pub_Lib

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCujy5O2PYh8PYB8BYYcWvuA

Staff will be at the library during regular business hours to answer phone calls. The library can be contacted during regular business hours (M-F 9:00AM-7:00 PM and S 10:00AM-3:00PM) by calling (865) 457-0519, by emailing [email protected], or by messaging us on any of our social media platforms.

For a limited time, all of the county’s libraries are allowing patrons to apply for library cards online at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/get-a-library-card/. These cards can be picked up through our No Contact Curbside Service. Additionally, patrons may apply for an online card through TN READs using a local phone number at https://reads.overdrive.com Library cards issued through TN READs cannot be used to check out items in the library’s physical collection.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is still a developing situation. In its press release, the Clinton Public Library says that, “We are using the above steps as precautionary measures to keep our more vulnerable community members well. To keep current on all developing information pertaining to library closings, please follow us on social media. As always, we appreciate your support in our efforts.”

The Clinton Public Library staff is not qualified to advise patrons on matters of healthcare, so please visit the resources below for more information.

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

WHO: https://www.who.int/

TN Dept. of Health: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

Anderson County Health Department: http://www.achealthdept.org/