AAA: Gas prices fall again over last week

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

The Tennessee gas price average dropped nearly two cents over last week, according to AAA.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.92 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is nearly four cents less than one month ago and 56 cents less than one year ago.

“Pump prices are mostly pushing cheaper across the state as gasoline demand wanes over the past few weeks,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns, but healthy supply levels should help keep gas prices cheaper than last summer.”

AAA also included some fast facts:

  • 90% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.00
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.71 for regular unleaded
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.21 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation

