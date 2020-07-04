4.8M jobs added in June nationwide

Across America, employers added 4.8 million jobs last month as the U.S. economy continues its slow recovery from a pandemic-induced recession. The national unemployment rate dipped to 11.1%.

Job growth improved upon May’s report, when revised figures show that employers added 2.7 million jobs, but analysts do caution that this report may already be obsolete even as it was released.

That is because the report reflects the conditions from the middle of June, before the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 in many states, which could delay further economic recovery, as many states have paused their reopening plans.

In Tennessee, 22,256 people filed for unemployment last week, the second straight week that number has increased.

