4.8M jobs added in June nationwide

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Across America, employers added 4.8 million jobs last month as the U.S. economy continues its slow recovery from a pandemic-induced recession. The national unemployment rate dipped to 11.1%.

Job growth improved upon May’s report, when revised figures show that employers added 2.7 million jobs, but analysts do caution that this report may already be obsolete even as it was released.

That is because the report reflects the conditions from the middle of June, before the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 in many states, which could delay further economic recovery, as many states have paused their reopening plans. 

In Tennessee, 22,256 people filed for unemployment last week, the second straight week that number has increased.

Click HERE to access a web page with county data. On the webpage, hover the mouse over each county to reveal new claims and continued claims numbers. You can download the data by clicking the Excel logo in the right corner of the map.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Community invited to open house at new Senior Center

The community is invited to attend an open house at the future home of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.