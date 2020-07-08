2020 Census update

The 2020 US Census is continuing, and here is how this area shapes up as far as responding to the brief survey, which can be completed online in just a few minutes at www.2020Census.gov.

The national response rate comes in at 61.9%, with Tennessee’s at 61.4.

In Tennessee, Williamson County has the highest response rate at 74.6%, which ranks 96th out of all the counties in the nation. Locally, Loudon (69.8%0, Blount (67.4%), and Knox (66.8%) rank ahead of Anderson County, which has the 16th highest response rate among Tennessee’s counties at 65.3%. Roane County’s response rate is 61%, Morgan County’s is 55.9% and Campbell County’s rate stands at 52%.

In Anderson County, Oak Ridge has the highest response rate among cities at 68.1%, with Clinton traiing with a 67.3% response rate. That is notable because of a friendly wager between the city managers of each municipality in which the manager of the town with the lower response rate will have to wear the colors of the winning city’s high school.

62.2% of Oliver Springs’ residents have completed the Census, which helps direct federal resources for a wide array of programs and services for the next decade. Norris has come on strong after an exceedingly slow start, now with a response rate of 60.4%, while Rocky Top (still listed as Lake City by the Census Bureau) has a rate of 49.4%.

Jacksboro leads cities in Campbell County with a response rate of 62%, well ahead of both Caryville (52.2%), Jellico (51.9%), and LaFollette (51.7%).

In Roane County, Kingston leads far and away among municipalities with a robust 67%. Rockwood’s rate comes in at 56.4% and Harriman has a response rate of 54.1%.

In Morgan County, Oakdale has a response rate of 53.4%, placing it ahead of both Wartburg (51.3%) and Sunbright (48.7%).

Complete the Census at www.2020Census.gov.