17 residents, 2 staffers positive for COVID-19 at OR assisted living center

Jim Harris 40 mins ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

The Groves at Oak Ridge, an assisted living facility, has reported a COVID-19 outbreak, including one fatality.

Officials with the facility announced Tuesday that 17 residents and two staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus. All residents and staff members were tested at the beginning of June under a statewide mandate for testing at all of Tennessee’s long-term care facilities.

Of the residents who tested positive, six are said to be in area hospitals in stable condition, another ten are self-quarantining and have exhibited no symptoms, and one resident did die from complications of the virus.

One of the staff members who tested positive has recovered, and the other remains in quarantine.

Officials say that all residents have been asked to shelter in place and wear a mask anytime they need to leave their apartments or if a staff member has to enter.

A third-party vendor was brought in to clean and disinfect areas in the community.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Park to transition to online reservation system

(Adventure Anderson press release) Anderson County Park will transition to an online reservation system for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.