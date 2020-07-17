17 residents, 2 staffers positive for COVID-19 at OR assisted living center

The Groves at Oak Ridge, an assisted living facility, has reported a COVID-19 outbreak, including one fatality.

Officials with the facility announced Tuesday that 17 residents and two staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus. All residents and staff members were tested at the beginning of June under a statewide mandate for testing at all of Tennessee’s long-term care facilities.

Of the residents who tested positive, six are said to be in area hospitals in stable condition, another ten are self-quarantining and have exhibited no symptoms, and one resident did die from complications of the virus.

One of the staff members who tested positive has recovered, and the other remains in quarantine.

Officials say that all residents have been asked to shelter in place and wear a mask anytime they need to leave their apartments or if a staff member has to enter.

A third-party vendor was brought in to clean and disinfect areas in the community.