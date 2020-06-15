XFS Sunday: Briscoe holds off Jones late, wins back half of double-dip

(NASCAR) Chase Briscoe delivered a clutch restart in double overtime to hold off a hard-charging Brandon Jones at the finish line and earn the victory in Sunday‘s Contender Boats 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It was a feel-good ending to a challenging weekend for Briscoe, who had to make up six laps in Saturday‘s Xfinity race to score a seventh-place finish, and then had to race without his fulltime crew chief and car chief on Sunday as they served a penalty from infractions on Saturday.

It was a wild ending to a day that mostly featured a master class by the JR Motorsports driver Gragson, who led the most laps (83 on Saturday, 81 on Sunday) both days and was meters from taking the white flag in regulation — with a nearly 2-second lead on the field — when third-place Austin Cindric spun out, bringing out a caution.

Briscoe‘s No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford beat Gragson‘s Chevrolet out of the pits during the ensuing stop and was able to hold off the weekend‘s most dominant driver on the first restart when another caution came out for a wreck just a couple rows behind the leader.

Briscoe jumped out to the lead on the next restart, too, having to get by Jones this time and hold off the Joe Gibbs Racing driver at the line by a mere .072-seconds.

Ross Chastain finished third, just in front of his Kaulig Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger, who earned the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus money. Allmendinger outran three other drivers — fifth-place Gragson, teammate Haley in sixth and 31st-place Daniel Hemric — eligible for the bonus. Gragson had claimed the six-figure payday the previous weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The incentive program moves to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway next week and drivers Briscoe, Jones, Chastain and Allmendinger will be eligible to win the next $100,000 bonus there.

