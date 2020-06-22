XFS: Haley snags first series win, teammate Chastain cashes in

Jim Harris

(NASCAR) On a banner day for Kaulig Racing at Talladega Superspeedway, Justin Haley got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and Ross Chastain got the cash.

Haley, who does not have a ride locked down for next year, beat teammate Chastain to the finish line by .299-seconds at the end of a three-lap dash in Saturday‘s Unhinged 300 at the 2.66-mile track.

Chastain collected the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus as the highest finisher among four eligible drivers—a week after teammate AJ Allmendinger claimed an identical cash prize with a fourth-place run at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Jeb Burton had the lead for the restart with three laps left, but with help from Chastain, Haley pulled away on the final lap. Burton came home third and Austin Cindric grabbed fourth.

For a complete recap of Saturday’s race, and the final running order, visit NASCAR.com.

