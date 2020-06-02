Photo by Getty Images/Courtesy MRN

XFS: Gragson holds off Briscoe for Bristol win

(MRN) Noah Gragson held off Chase Briscoe after an incident with his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier to earn his second victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season in a frantic finish to the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet edged Briscoe’s No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford by a mere .328 seconds for Gragson’s second victory of the season, matching his winning work in the Daytona International Speedway season opener. And his victory Monday night on the high-banked Bristol half-miler was equally as dramatic as the three-way finish he prevailed in at the big speedway this past February.

Allgaier, who led a race-high 156 of the 303 laps, was leading the field when 21-year-old teammate Gragson caught up, pulled alongside and ultimately made contact, sending Allgaier’s No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet into the wall and out of the race for an 18th-place finish. It marked the third consecutive Bristol race Allgaier has led at least 100 laps and didn’t celebrate in Victory Lane.

“I really apologize to Justin and the 7 team, that’s not how I want to race but I saw a position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom the lap before and I tried to get to the bottom and I just got too loose,” Gragson said. “But one heck of a night for this 9 team.”

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Brandon Jones and pole-sitter Harrison Burton finished third and fourth, respectively, followed by Myatt Snider, who rallied to a fifth-place finish after starting 22nd.

Daniel Hemric, Brandon Brown, Jeremy Clements, Josh Williams and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top 10 in order.

For a complete wrap-up of Tuesday’s race, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network.

