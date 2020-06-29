XFS: Briscoe halfway to goal of eight wins

(NASCAR) Chase Briscoe recovered from a pit road speeding penalty and a spin with 21 laps left to pick up his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season in Sunday’s Pocono Green 225.

In a race that went to overtime after a record ninth caution at 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, Briscoe surrendered the lead to Ross Chastain in Turn 1 after the final restart but reclaimed the top spot in the Tunnel Turn and finished 1.015 seconds ahead of the No. 10 Chevrolet a lap-and-a-half later.

The victory, Briscoe’s first at Pocono and the sixth of his Xfinity Series career, left the driver of the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford halfway to his stated goal of at least eight wins this season.

In the final Xfinity Dash 4 Cash event, runner-up Chastain claimed the $100,000 bonus as the highest finisher among four eligible drivers for the second straight week — and the third straight for his team, Kaulig Racing.

Jeremy Clements ran third, his best result since winning on the Road America road course in 2017. Michael Annett came home fifth, followed by second-stage winner Allgaier (who regained a lost lap after the wreck), Brett Moffitt, Timmy Hill, Riley Herbst and Jesse Little.

Briscoe regained the series lead by three points over Gragson, who finished 22nd, one lap down.

