XFS: Allmendinger wins on Atlanta oval

(MRN) NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger topped a field of the sport‘s best young talents leading the final 37 laps of Saturday‘s Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Making the run more impressive, Allmendinger rallied from a 30th-place starting position.

Noah Gragson, last week‘s Bristol race winner, finished runner-up by 1.858 seconds, but it was still good enough to earn the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus given by series sponsor Xfinity. Next week, Allmendinger, Gragson, Justin Haley and Daniel Hemric — the second- through fourth-place finishers — will be eligible for the Dash 4 Cash prize money.

“Oh my God, I won on an oval baby,” a grinning Allmendinger exclaimed after climbing out of his winning No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet — referring to his previous three Xfinity wins on road courses.

Yes, the 38-year-old Allmendinger won, and he did it by pulling away from the field in the last laps, competition that included Harrison Burton, Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo, who rounded out the top 10.

