Woman dies after cardiac event in Smokies

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a woman in cardiac distress along the Abrams Falls Trail on Monday, June 15 at 1:09 p.m. Diana Graves, age 67, of Chesterfield, VA, was hiking with her family when she experienced a cardiac event approximately 0.5 mile from the trailhead.

Bystanders immediately performed CPR until Park Rangers arrived on scene. Park Rangers continued life-saving efforts, including the use of an AED, but the efforts were not successful and the patient was pronounced deceased at 1:43 p.m.

In addition to Park Rangers, emergency responders with American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the scene and transported the deceased to Blount Memorial Hospital.