Woman dies after cardiac event in Smokies

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a woman in cardiac distress along the Abrams Falls Trail on Monday, June 15 at 1:09 p.m.  Diana Graves, age 67, of Chesterfield, VA, was hiking with her family when she experienced a cardiac event approximately 0.5 mile from the trailhead.

Bystanders immediately performed CPR until Park Rangers arrived on scene. Park Rangers continued life-saving efforts, including the use of an AED, but the efforts were not successful and the patient was pronounced deceased at 1:43 p.m.

In addition to Park Rangers, emergency responders with American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the scene and transported the deceased to Blount Memorial Hospital.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

More from AC Commission

In addition to approving allocating $12,000 toward a county-sponsored 4th of July fireworks show Monday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.