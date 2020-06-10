Photo by Getty Images

Wednesday NASCAR action to bump ‘Primtime’

Tune in to WYSH, WQLA and 96.7 Merle at 6:00 tonight for complete coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series “Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500” from Martinsville Speedway.

Tonight’s race coverage means that Trading Time Time Primetime will not be heard on the radio, or seen on BBB-TV, but rest assured it will return tomorrow (Thursday, June 11th) at its regular time of 6 pm on WYSH, WQLA and BBB-TV, as well as on Praise FM 96.3 in Knoxville for the first half-hour.

Following tonight’s race, NASCAR sets sail for Homestead-Miami Speedway for four races in two days, starting at 3:00 Saturday with the first Xfinity Series race of the weekend, and followed that evening by the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at 7:00.

Sunday, we will join live coverage of the second Xfinity Series race of the weekend in progress at 12 noon, followed at 2:30 by live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 on WYSH, WQLA and 96.7 Merle.

So, get yourself ready for a weekend full of racing with a special midweek presentation of NASCAR action tonight at 6:00 on WYSH, WQLA, and on our sister station, 96.7 Merle.

