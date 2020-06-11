Wanda Faye Hunley, age 82 of Dandridge, TN passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Wanda truly never met a stranger. She always had extra love to give to those around her and was a “neighborhood mom” to many people. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Cleo Roe.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by sons, Steven Hunley(Cathy) and Gary “Lynn” Hunley; daughter, Alisha Holloway(Paul); brother, Bob Roe(Carolyn); sister, Donna Adkins (Ben); and grandchildren, Jerry May, Heather Hunley, Jonathon Hunley and Chase Hunley.

Wanda’s family will receive her friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 1-3 pm with a funeral service to start at 3pm. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at jonesmortuaryllc.com