Wallace Luther Foust, age 81, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare in Knoxville. Wallace was born in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Robert Luther Foust and Mary Hope Wallace Foust on September 21, 1938. He was a retired fireman for the city of Westland, Michigan. Wallace was also an army veteran. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hunting. In addition to his parents, Wallace is preceded in death by his wife: Katherine Mary Riegal Foust, son: Robert Foust, and brother: Roy Foust.

Survivors:



Daughter Debbie Winkles of Westland, MI

Sisters Velma Kelly of Oak Ridge

Joan Berg of California

Hallie Harris of Lake City

Mary Evelyn Hillard of Strawberry Plains

Grandchildren Lauren Winkles

Hope Winkles

Shane Winkles

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral: 6:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Disney Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.