Wallace Luther Foust, age 81, of Lake City

Jim Harris 37 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Wallace Luther Foust, age 81, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare in Knoxville. Wallace was born in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Robert Luther Foust and Mary Hope Wallace Foust on September 21, 1938. He was a retired fireman for the city of Westland, Michigan. Wallace was also an army veteran. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hunting. In addition to his parents, Wallace is preceded in death by his wife: Katherine Mary Riegal Foust, son: Robert Foust, and brother: Roy Foust.

Survivors:


Daughter                     Debbie Winkles of Westland, MI

Sisters                          Velma Kelly of Oak Ridge

                                    Joan Berg of California

                                    Hallie Harris of Lake City

                                    Mary Evelyn Hillard of Strawberry Plains

Grandchildren             Lauren Winkles

                                    Hope Winkles

                                    Shane Winkles

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral:  6:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Disney Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Wanda Faye Hunley, age 82 of Dandridge

Wanda Faye Hunley, age 82 of Dandridge, TN passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.