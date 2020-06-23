Viola Susie Bunch Hembree, age 73 of Vasper, TN, passed away Friday, June 19th, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center Oak Ridge. She was born in Anderson County, Tn.

Viola is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Arnold “Shorty” Hembree.

Parents; Willie and Martha Daughtery Bunch; sisters, Mary Hembree and Wiladean Bunch.

Viola is survived by: Daughters, Leann and Husband Pj Ridenour, Penny and Husband Scott Hollifield; Granddaughter,

Halley Ridenour; Special Nephew, Mike and Barbara Hembree; Sisters-in-law, Onda and Charlie Irwin, Nancy Hopkins, Vina Bunch, Jeanette Hembree

Along with several nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1-3pm with the funeral service to follow at 3pm with the Rev. Kenny Gillum officiating. Her burial will be at the New Vasper cemetery following the funeral.