Viola Susie Bunch Hembree, age 73 of Vasper

Jim Harris 20 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

Viola Susie Bunch Hembree, age 73 of Vasper, TN, passed away Friday, June 19th, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center Oak Ridge. She was born in Anderson County, Tn.

Viola is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Arnold “Shorty” Hembree. 

Parents; Willie and Martha Daughtery Bunch; sisters, Mary Hembree and Wiladean Bunch.

Viola is survived by: Daughters, Leann and Husband Pj Ridenour, Penny and Husband Scott Hollifield; Granddaughter,

Halley Ridenour; Special Nephew, Mike and Barbara Hembree; Sisters-in-law, Onda and Charlie Irwin, Nancy Hopkins, Vina Bunch, Jeanette Hembree

Along with several nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1-3pm with the funeral service to follow at 3pm with the Rev. Kenny Gillum officiating. Her burial will be at the New Vasper cemetery following the funeral. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Onelda Lee Combs, age 82 of Oliver Springs

Onelda Lee Combs, age 82 of Oliver Springs, went to be with her Lord and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.