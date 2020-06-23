US Attorney: Knox man accused of trying to incite riot, looting at West Town Mall

An 18-year-old man from Heiskell has been charged with inciting a riot and civil disorder after allegedly posting messages on his Snapchat account “that were intended to incite and organize a riot at the West Town Mall in Knoxville,” according to a press release from US Attorney J. Douglas Overbey’s office. Dominic Brown appeared in a federal courtroom in Knoxville on Monday.

According to allegations made in the complaint, in one post, Brown stated, “we are not each other’s enemy only enemy is 12;” the number “12” is apparently a slang term that means law enforcement officers.

In another post, Brown stated the following regarding a published news story that law enforcement officers were taking threats to West Town Mall seriously: “ok bet lol. [expletive] they ain stopping [expletive] haha I done got felonies and y’all ain stop [expletive] [expletive] outta here.”

Brown also added two posts to his Snapchat account containing images depicting maps of the interior of West Town Mall and made an additional post which stated in part, “If we get 300 people we can raid the mall and everything in there….”

The complaint also alleges he encouraged people to bring hammers, bricks, or anything they could use to smash things.

According to the complaint, Brown also posted instructions to others and updates of his own preparations for the riot via his Snapchat account.

The complaint also alleges that, on May 31, Brown was observed by law enforcement officers participating in a civil disorder in the downtown area of Market Square. According to the US Attorney’s Office, “law enforcement officers observed Brown picking up a trash can lid filled with an unknown liquid and striking a law enforcement officer in the head while the officer was seated in a police vehicle.” Brown attempted to flee, but was ultimately arrested by Knoxville police officers.

“The United States Attorney’s Office supports the right of American citizens to gather in peaceful protest,” said U.S. Attorney Overbey in the release, adding, “However, we will uphold the rule of law in this community and will take swift action against those who seek to hijack the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd to engage in violent criminal activity.”

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI Knoxville Field Office, with assistance from the Knoxville Police Department.