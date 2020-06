Two found dead in Union County home, foul play not suspected

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI are investigating after the bodies of two people were found inside a home on Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says that foul play is not suspected. Deputies were called to the 300 block of Beard Valley Road at around 9 pm Wednesday and found two people deceased.

The bodies were sent to the Regional Forensics Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

As of the time of this report, neither victim had been publicly identified by law enforcement.