TVA withdraws coal ash storage permit application

TVA announced Wednesday that it is withdrawing all applications for a new coal ash storage facility at the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton, which is slated to be closed by the end of 2023.

TVA says it has notified both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation of its withdrawal.

“We are thoroughly studying the environment at Bull Run, and we haven’t made any decisions about the future of coal ash stored there,” said Scott Turnbow, TVA’s vice president for Civil Projects in a story published on TVA’s website, adding, “We aren’t certain if a new landfill will be necessary, so it makes sense to withdraw our applications until we determine the need.”

The options include safely storing the coal ash on the site or removing it in the future to be stored elsewhere.

Officials say that TVA began the TDEC permitting process at Bull Run in 2013, and purchased 200 acres of property next to the plant. At that time, the plant was expected to be generating electricity for the long-term, which would have created the need for a new landfill for Bull Run coal ash storage. This plan changed last year when the TVA board voted to close Bull Run in 2023.

Residents of the surrounding Claxton community have vehemently opposed the construction of a new landfill, citing the toxic nature of the residue from coal combustion, which can have negative impacts on the environment and public health.

TVA’s announcement also states: “Since it’s unlikely that storage will be needed for new ash produced at Bull Run, the determination of future storage needs will center around closure options for the existing ash and gypsum – either closure in place or closure by removal. The results of the environmental studies currently underway will help determine the closure method and whether a new landfill may be needed.”

You can read TVA's statement in its entirety below.

On a related note, the Anderson County Commission voted Monday to send out a request for proposals for a company to conduct independent environmental testing of Bull Run’s coal ash. The move was made after an investigation conducted by Knox News (formerly the Knoxville News-Sentinel) into TVA’s handling of coal ash waste and TDEC’s oversight of its handling and storage.

That investigation alleges that TDEC changed some test results on coal ash toxicity in order to maintain compliance with EPA standards, and that TVA has known since 1981 that coal ash is potentially hazardous, despite decades of assertions to the contrary.

One example reported by KnoxNews indicates that TDEC allegedly deleted a reading for highly toxic radium in samples taken from the Kingston Fossil Plant, the site of a 2008 spill that resulted in the worst man-made environmental disaster in US history when a retention pond failed and spilled over 7 million gallons of wet coal ash waste. The cleanup has resulted in a massive lawsuit against TVA and its cleanup contractor, alleging that neither entity notified workers that their jobs might be hazardous to their health.

Independent testing conducted by Duke University on KnoxNews’s behalf showed “levels of radioactive heavy metals more than three times higher than those [publicly] claimed by TVA and TDEC.”

Monday’s votes by the full Commission on submitting the RFP and requesting TVA permission to come on-site and conduct the tests were both unanimous.



