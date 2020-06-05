TSSAA keeps ‘Dead Period’ in place

(TSSAA press release) The TSSAA Legislative Council held a special called meeting on Thursday, June 4 to discuss the summer Dead Period. While some felt that the Dead Period has been made superfluous due to the COVID-19 pandemic response, the motion to make changes to the 2020 Dead Period failed by a vote of 6-6. The Dead Period is from Monday, June 22 through Sunday, July 5.
“We don’t ever want to put sports before families, and many families make plans for the Dead Period every year,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “This is not the first year we’ve had the Dead Period and as eager as coaches are to get back to their routine, the Council ultimately felt that there wasn’t a strong enough case for doing away with it this year.”

