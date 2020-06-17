Three young children removed by DCS after LaFollette raid

Three young children were placed into the care of the Department of Children’s Services following a Tuesday morning raid at a suspected drug house.

Officers from the LaFollette Police Department were joined by deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force in executing a narcotics search warrant at the home of 29-year-old Mitchell Swygart on Ridenour Lane at around 8 am Tuesday. In a press release, the CCSO describes Swygart as a “convicted felon.” The raid was conducted following an investigation during which investigators from the LaFollette PD and the Task Force purchased heroin at the home.

Three children—a 9-year-old boy, and 8-year-old girl,, and a 15-month-old boy—were in the house when the warrant was served, and they were all placed in to DCS custody.

Two other adults at the home, including the mother of the children, were interviewed at the scene. No arrests were made as officials say their investigation is ongoing.