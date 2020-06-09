THP arrests woman after Sunday night crash

Sunday night, a Knoxville woman was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol following a two-car accident in Claxton.

The THP reports that they were called to the intersection of Clinton Highway and Edgemoor Road shortly before 9:30 pm Sunday for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators determined that 84-year-old Loretta Prim of LaFollette had been headed north on Clinton Highway in a 2006 Ford Freestyle when she she collided with a 2012 Nissan Altima in the intersection. The report states that when they spoke with 26-year-old Anna Caswell of Knoxville, they could smell the strong odor of marijuana, both on her person and in her vehicle. Caswell performed “poorly” on roadside sobriety tests and was placed into custody on a charge of DUI. She was uninjured in the crash, as was Ms. Prim, who was traveling alone in her vehicle.

Caswell was not traveling alone, as Trooper Jeffery Clowers reported there were three children between the ages of eight months and three years old in her car, none of whom were properly restrained. Clowers report states there was only one car seat in the Altima, and that it was not properly secured. A three-year-old suffered a cut to the face, but the other two children escaped injury.

Inside Caswell’s car, troopers reported finding a backpack containing just under three grams of marijuana, four lollipops she admitted were infused with THC, and a set of digital scales.

Caswell was taken to the Anderson County Jail and charged with DUI, possession of Schedule VI narcotics, reckless endangerment, and child restraint violations.

Jail records indicate she was released after posting bond.