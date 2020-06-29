THP: Alcohol a factor in fatal Friday wreck

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that alcohol was a factor in a fatal, single-vehicle accident in Morgan County Friday night.

The THP reports that, shortly before 9:15 pm Friday, 37-year-old Silas Andrews of Wartburg had been travelling south on State Route 299 when he failed to negotaite a left-hand curve and went off the side of the road. His Nissan pickup struck the embankment and rolled back into the roadway, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Andrews died at the scene. The THP report indicates that he had not been wearing a seat belt and that there were indications at the scene that he had been drinking.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and Andrews was the lone occupant of his vehicle.

