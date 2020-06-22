Tennesseeans can now take high school equivalency test online

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 113 Views

Tennesseans working to obtain a high school equivalency diploma can now take their exams at home via a new online program, HiSET Exam at Home. This program makes the test accessible to adult learners while many testing centers are closed due to COVID-19. 
Starting Monday, June 22, 2020, Tennesseans can register to take the HiSET test online using the human remote proctoring service, ProctorU. 
The online exams are identical to HiSET exams taken in physical testing centers in terms of content, format, on-screen experience and scoring. Each of the features test takers experience in testing centers, such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review and change answers, are available with the online exam.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s HiSET Voucher Program covers all costs associated with the exams. To receive a voucher from a local Adult Education program, a test taker must be a Tennessee resident and demonstrate test preparedness through a qualifying practice test.
Adult learners interested in completing the HiSET Exam at Home program should first contact their local Adult Education provider. You can find a list of local providers here.
To utilize the HiSET Exam at Home option and associated vouchers, an individual must be at least 18 years old and ensure that their computer and testing room meet the remote proctoring requirements. You can find a list of those requirements here.
ETS, the program’s vendor, is taking every precaution to ensure the HiSET at Home Exam meets the highest standards of validity, security and reliability. The at-home solution employs multiple best-in-class security measures, including real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology. These measures allow for the recognition and remediation of the hardest-to-detect security incidents.
An adult learner who passes the HiSET at Home Exam will earn their high school equivalency diploma issued by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Adult Education Division.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harriman teen killed in two-car crash

A teenager from Harriman was killed in a Roane County traffic accident Thursday afternoon. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.