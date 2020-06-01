Teen killed in GSMNP motorcycle crash

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 294 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a report of a motorcycle collision along Newfound Gap Road near Park Headquarters at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. A male juvenile, age 17, from Dickson County, TN was traveling northbound when he lost control of his motorcycle in a curve, veered into oncoming traffic, and then collided with a sedan and SUV. The accident occurred approximately 2 miles south of Gatlinburg, TN.  The motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.

Park Rangers and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the scene to provide emergency services. The patient was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at 6:13 p.m. No other involved visitors were injured in the accident. No additional details are available at this time.

