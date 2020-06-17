TEC kicks off Compost Recruitment Campaign

(TEC press release) The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is introducing its summer Compost Recruitment Campaign to help residents reduce food waste, improve backyard soils, and offer chances to win great prizes. The Recruitment Campaign is part of TEC’s “Come, Post Your Compost” program, which is focused on diverting organic waste from Tennessee’s landfills.

One thing that has not changed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is that we create waste and a lot of it. In fact, the Tennessee Solid Waste Association announced that they have seen a 50% increase in residential trash collection since COVID policies have been implemented. “With trash from homes increasing during the COVID timeframe, what better time to start composting,” says Julia Weber, Program Manager. “Through composting, you can turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into rich, organic material that can be added to your lawn and garden. The average Tennessee household is currently throwing away about 9 pounds of food waste every week, so why not turn it into a valuable garden booster instead,” says Weber.

The Recruitment Campaign is open to every Tennessee resident. Those who are new to composting as well as those who already compost are eligible for prizes. Prizes will be given to the individuals who recruit the most people to start composting within TEC’s program. The grand prize winner will receive $250 in cash, and runner-ups will receive kitchen compost pails, free compost service memberships, and more! In order to be eligible for prizes, Tennessee residents must register through the “Come, Post Your Compost” program. The campaign will begin on June 20th and will run until September 23rd; so Tennesseans have three months to recruit friends, family, and neighbors to join TEC’s composting community! Learn more and sign up for the program by visiting the website at www.tectn.org/comepostyourcompost.

As of today, more than 1,100 Tennessee residents have joined the “Come, Post Your Compost” program, composting an estimated 68 tons of food scraps since the program launched in fall 2018. The program is generously supported by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Compost Nashville, and Compost Company.