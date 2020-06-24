TDOC: Inmates making masks, gowns, shields

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 25 Views

(TDOC press release) As the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 virus, the Tennessee Department of Correction offender population has stepped up to do its part to help Tennesseans across the state.  In partnership with TRICOR, inmates at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, Morgan County Correctional Complex textile programs, and the Northeast Correctional Complex recycling program have gone above and beyond to manufacture and ship life-saving equipment.  The items have been distributed to first responders, law enforcement agencies, state employees and all TDOC and CoreCivic staff and inmates to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Since April, the inmates have produced masks, gowns and face shields at all three facilities:

  • 231,563 cloth masks
  • 20,089 Tyvek gowns
  • 120,000 face shields
  • 4,285 man hours

The offender population will continue producing the items as long as there is a need.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ASAP offers Opioid Overdose Training in multiple counties

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson offers FREE virtual Opioid Overdose Training to individuals and organizations in Anderson, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.