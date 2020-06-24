TDOC: Inmates making masks, gowns, shields

(TDOC press release) As the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 virus, the Tennessee Department of Correction offender population has stepped up to do its part to help Tennesseans across the state. In partnership with TRICOR, inmates at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, Morgan County Correctional Complex textile programs, and the Northeast Correctional Complex recycling program have gone above and beyond to manufacture and ship life-saving equipment. The items have been distributed to first responders, law enforcement agencies, state employees and all TDOC and CoreCivic staff and inmates to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Since April, the inmates have produced masks, gowns and face shields at all three facilities:

231,563 cloth masks

20,089 Tyvek gowns

120,000 face shields

4,285 man hours

The offender population will continue producing the items as long as there is a need.