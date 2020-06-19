TBI, others investigate after OSPD officer found dead

An investigation is underway in Roane County today and members of the Oliver Springs Police Department are in mourning following the discovery of the body of one of their own in the Clinch River in Kingston on Thursday morning.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson says that Kingston Police found the body of Oliver Springs Police Officer James Perkins in the water off North Kentucky Street on Thursday morning. At this time, foul play is not suspected, but since this case involves the death of a police officer, it is being investigated by several agencies. Those agencies include the TBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Roane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officer James Perkins (OSPD)

An autopsy will be performed.

We certainly want to send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Officer James Perkins, and his colleagues at the Oliver Springs Police Department.