State releases second education ‘toolkit’

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

(TDE press release) The Tennessee Department of Education has released the second set of reopening tool kits in a series of over 20 topic-specific resources to assist district leaders in making local decisions for school reopening this coming school year.

“Our department has invested a tremendous amount of time, thoughtfulness, and expertise to ensure we provide the best guidance for district and school leaders as they make local decisions, and I am grateful for the effort across the department and state,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. 

Today, these five toolkits are available for districts to utilize:

  • Technology: This toolkit highlights the important role technology may play in daily instruction, whether taking place in the school building or in a distance learning environment. Schools may leverage this opportunity to further build on their instructional technology strategies, offering students and teachers additional blended learning experiences to further promote academic progress, but will first need to survey the capacity and needs of their students and staff.
  • Wellbeing & Mental Health: This toolkit is designed to assist district leaders, school administrators, and school counselors in providing opportunities to support wellness of school staff and social, emotional, and physical wellbeing of students. The guidance in this document also outlines important considerations for continuing emotional and mental health supports for an in-person, virtual distance learning environment, or hybrid approach. 
  • Counseling: This toolkit will assist district leaders, school administrators, and school counselors in providing opportunities to support wellness of school staff and social, emotional, physical, and academic wellbeing of students.
  • Early ChildhoodThis toolkit provides developmentally appropriate guidance to assist programs in their planning for safe reopening of early childhood programs.
  • Consolidated Funding:  This toolkit provides a checklist, best practices, and information on braiding and blending to maximize funding. It also includes timelines and resources that will be helpful to districts as they work to utilize available funding to meet their unique needs.

To reflect district practices and findings, the department will continue to update toolkits after release. Today’s release makes ten total toolkits available for districts to use as they make decisions for the coming school year. 

The first five tool kits in the series were released Monday, and the additional tool kits will be released over the next two weeks, including today (Wednesday, June 17th) , when recommendations are shared for areas including academics, charter schools, non-public school, Access & Opportunity, and post-secondary transitions.

