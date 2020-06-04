State, PBS announce Phase 2 of statewide partnership

(TDOE press release) Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced a second phase of its partnership with statewide PBS stations to help ensure children continue to have access to educational content during the summer.

Starting June 1, all six Tennessee PBS stations– WNPT Nashville, East Tennessee PBS, WCTE Upper Cumberland, WKNO Memphis, West TN PBS, and Chattanooga WTCI – will offer high quality educational programming for grades K-3, weekdays from 10 a.m. –12 p.m. CST, through June and July.

“We are incredibly grateful for this PBS partnership which has made it possible to provide more students with access to educational content,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We have seen an overwhelming response to the Teaching Tennessee Learning Series, created by Tennessee teachers in Tennessee classrooms, so we are excited about the opportunity to continue the partnership and keep students engaged, learning, and growing all summer long.”

The TDOE-PBS partnership launched April 6th in response to COVID-19 school closures. The department worked with Tennessee teachers and districts to create “Teaching Tennessee,” an at-home learning series consisting of a total of 320 virtual classroom lessons providing ELA and Math instruction for 1st –8th grade students to help ensure children had access to learning opportunities regardless of internet connectivity in their home.

In addition to broadcasting these resources over eight weeks of programming across all Tennessee PBS stations, all 320 lessons have companion teacher lesson plans and student packets which are available on the department’s website.

The lessons are also provided on the department’s YouTube page, twenty lessons for each subject in each grade , and have had more than 75,000 views over the past two months.

In order to continue ensuring students have access to learning opportunities over the summer, starting June 1, the Summer Learning Series will feature PBS LearningMedia programming that has been specifically chosen for a continued focus on early literacy and math, aligned to Tennessee standards. Each of these programs also have teacher, family and student resources available online .

Schedule for June 1-June 15, Monday through Friday:

“I’m so excited to be working with all of the Tennessee PBS stations to continue this important collaboration with the Department of Education and Commissioner Schwinn,” said Becky Magura, President and CEO of WCTE. “Our unified goal of keeping children excited about learning over the summer with quality educational content and learning activities from PBS LearningMedia builds on the foundation of TDOE’s At Home Learning schedule. We make a great team!”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures across the state, the Tennessee Department of Education has developed partnerships and designed several resources for optional, free use by local districts. This includes three times per week superintendent calls, provided access to SchoolMealFinder.com , instructional programming on PBS , an online learning platform ReadyRosie , Tennessee Principal Learning Series , STE(A)M Resources Hub , free training for teachers on digital teaching and learning , and acquired an unprecedented approval of federal waivers with a focus on nutrition, accountability and special education.