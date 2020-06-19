State Ed officials release ‘Tool Kit #4’

(Dept. of Education press release) Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the 4th set of school reopening toolkits in a series of over 20 resources to provide districts with considerations and guidance as they locally decide the best course of action for the fall.

This series of reopening toolkits and guidance is intended to help district leaders dive deeper into considerations, recommendations, and best practices for the upcoming school year.

“We are encouraged by the feedback we have received statewide from district and school leaders in response to our school reopening toolkits and guidance, and we will continue to partner with our districts as they prepare for the fall and make local decisions on how to best serve their students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Today, the following four toolkits are now available for district use:

This toolkit is designed to help Tennessee districts create strong district-level plans for measuring student learning during these unique times and to adjust instructional practices to effectively and efficiently support ongoing learning. Governance : This toolkit is intended to highlight those areas most closely related to governance questions, considerations, and needs in our local districts.

The department will update the toolkits as needed after release to reflect district best practices and findings. The first three sets of toolkits were released earlier this week and additional toolkits will be released over the next week.

Friday, June 19, 2020: Health & Public Health; School Improvement; Safety & Operations; and Procedures and videos.